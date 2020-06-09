There was nothing Democrats would not do to win the black vote, Blexit founder Candace Owens said Monday when Democrat lawmakers took a knee in honor of George Floyd.

Owens also tweeted video footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her fellow lawmakers wearing Kente cloth scarves while kneeling inside Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol:

I have to say— I thought there was at least one or two things that the Democrats wouldn’t stoop to for the black vote, but there is a apparently nothing. Dressing in African garb and getting on their knees for a photo op because it’s Monday, & only 4 months to November. pic.twitter.com/ZbEjor2R89 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 9, 2020

The lawmakers knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds, which was the same amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died, according to Breitbart News.

“We are here to honor George Floyd,” Pelosi said, adding, “and so many others who lost their lives and were abused by police brutality.”

However, prominent black conservatives such as Owens, Rob Smith, Terrence K. Williams, and Keith and Kevin Hodge have seen how the media used Floyd’s death to portray America as racist, vilify police officers, and force black Americans into the role of victims, wrote Breitbart News’s David Ng.

He continued:

Many of today’s most vocal black conservatives on social media have thoroughly absorbed the ideas of Thomas Sowell and Shelby Steele, who have been writing for decades about the damaging effects left-wing ideology can have on black Americans. Through their own personal experiences, they realized that Democrat politicians want to keep racial animosity alive in order to control the black vote. … Even before #BlackLivesMatter, Sowell warned black Americans that black votes matter to Democrats more than black lives. “Racial harmony would be a political disaster for such politicians,” he said.

Monday, Williams tweeted that the if the Democrats won the White House in November, “I’ll honestly be scared for my life.”

“I fear that I and many others will be harmed for exposing their lies and corruption. We must for [sic] re-elect President Trump or we will be ruined and the America we know will never be the same,” he concluded.