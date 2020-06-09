A political action committee founded by Colin Kaepernick’s attorney targeted Ivanka Trump in a new video released on Sunday.

The attack video splices footage of Ivanka Trump’s online commencement speech with footage of protesters in the streets meeting with violent interactions with police.

Ivanka Trump was disinvited from Wichita State University’s spring commencement ceremony last week after protests, but she released her video online.

“Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia,” Ivanka Trump said while sharing the video. “Listening to one another is important now more than ever!”

The attack video highlights Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner’s personal wealth, focusing on her speech that her “greatest personal growth has arisen from discomfort and uncertainty.”

The video was created by Meidas Touch, a progressive PAC founded in April by attorney Ben Meiselas and his two brothers while they were stuck in home lockdowns for the coronavirus. The videos collect the most popular establishment leftist complaints and disinformation about Trump on Twitter and blend them together as attack ads.

Meidas Touch videos are usually focused on President Trump, featuring his own words taken out of context and spliced together with dramatic footage and an ominous soundtrack.

“The common theme throughout all these videos,” Ben Meiselas explained to AdWeek, “is that we use Trump’s own words—unedited, unfiltered— against him, juxtaposed to the horrible condition the country is in now, to show his language is not just false bravado, but malicious bravado.”

One recent video used footage of Trump mocking Mitt Romney for choking on the debate stage and saying “I can’t breathe” and used it to suggest he was mocking George Floyd.