Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue

George Floyd protests continue on Tueday.

9:20 PM:

An Orange County family joined the #BLM movement by painting the letters on the roof of their home, which is in the flight path of John Wayne Airport. They say change starts in your home. Story at 6pm on @ABC7. pic.twitter.com/CnhnTpLXLt — Tony Cabrera (@abc7tony) June 9, 2020

8:55 PM:

We are calling on you to fight police brutality and anti-Black violence with us as we continue to fight for economic justice because we love our Union. pic.twitter.com/h9CdGKTgnC — UNITE HERE (@unitehere) June 9, 2020

.@AFLCIO board today approved recommendations including urging resignations of U.S. defense secretary, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, & the president of Minneapolis' police union; and backing Seattle's labor council's demand its cop union address racism https://t.co/tzEmSI5r09 https://t.co/mJUgeVSPut — Josh Eidelson (@josheidelson) June 9, 2020

8:45 PM:

Biden tonight, at fundraiser w/ Kamala Harris, per pooler @mviser: “She’s been a fighter and a principled leader and I know because I’ve seen her up close, and I’ve seen her in the trenches,” he said, and referenced the friendship that she had with his son, Beau. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 10, 2020

Harris said her husband, @douglasemhoff, enjoyed hanging out w/ Jill Biden, and that they’ve stayed in touch. “There’s a special bond between the spouses,” she said. Biden confirmed. “In my case, I was smart enough to marry someone smarter than me,” he said. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 10, 2020

Very different circumstances tonight as Biden easily wins West Virginia, but that’s a state which Sanders won by 16% in ‘16, and where a felon got 40% against Obama in 2012. Does Biden win WV in November? Almost impossible. But it reflects his different draw vs Clinton & Obama. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 10, 2020

More press releases like this, please pic.twitter.com/F6wjVUliCw — Jim Newell (@jim_newell) June 10, 2020

8:35 PM:

I wrote a rundown of the UES Mommas blow up and how mom groups across the country are being torn apart over rampant racism within their ranks https://t.co/qT3Uv6hzvg — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 9, 2020

8:30: PM: New York:

Thousands singing: “We remember all the people these police killed. We can feel their spirits, they’re with us still.” pic.twitter.com/08QLqBKYzP — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) June 9, 2020

8:15 PM: New York:

NEW: New York State Assembly has voted to repeal 50-a, the law that shields police disciplinary records from public view. Senate voted for the bill earlier, It now goes to @NYGovCuomo for signature 50-a has been on the books for 40 years. Protests in NY changed the conversation — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) June 9, 2020

8:10 PM:

News: House Dems renew push to remove Confederate statues from Congress.@RepBarbaraLee will reintroduce her bill to do so on Thursday. @BennieGThompson: "If we don't take this moment in time and heal our wounds … I don't think it will ever happen."https://t.co/t5IEQJg3UX — Ben Siegel (@benyc) June 9, 2020

8:05 PM: Buffalo:

… and here’s the view of the crowd from the steps of City Hall while Belton-Cottman is speaking. pic.twitter.com/YyJk9QRg3C — Kyle S. Mackie (@KyleMackieWBFO) June 9, 2020

The crowd observes a period of 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of #GeorgeFloyd as organizers read the names of victims of police killings.@WBFO pic.twitter.com/tvW0iKVTe0 — Kyle S. Mackie (@KyleMackieWBFO) June 9, 2020

Kinda surreal when the President starts accusing your 75 yr old friend of being an agent of ANTIFA. My friend Martin Gugino is an old man with cancer who is now in the hospital with brain damage after being pushed to the ground by a police officer he was trying to talk to. — keithgiles (@keithgiles) June 9, 2020

7:50 PM:

UPDATE: Greg Glassman is stepping down as CEO of CrossFit https://t.co/cgfb3Ur6HT pic.twitter.com/cq3VmzOUfD — Ryan Brooks (@ryanbrooks) June 9, 2020

7:30 PM: David Dorn:

DAVID DORN VISITATION: All day, the line has been out the door since Dorn’s visitation started. A close friend of Dorn, who worked by his side tells me, “He was a brother to me. St. Louis has lost one of its finest.” @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/bLqnn3CmVd — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) June 9, 2020

It’s clear Dorn made an impact on everyone he met. One woman waiting in the visitation line described this tragedy as “a terrible loss for everyone… black, white it doesn’t matter. He loved everyone and there’s so few people like that in the world today.” @KMOV pic.twitter.com/Xc6mtC6jLQ — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) June 9, 2020

“I just felt like I lost a brother.” Line growing outside of Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. Spoke with a retired officer who says he worked alongside Dorn for years. Even as he got promoted, his friend said Dorn’s outlook stayed the same — always caring and humble @KMOV pic.twitter.com/hIVlLrEyQ5 — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) June 9, 2020

7:20 PM:

JUST IN: Sweeping police reform bill passes Colorado Senate 32-1, heads to House next: https://t.co/9A7jEQ0zsC by @bysajahindi #copolitics — The Denver Post (@denverpost) June 9, 2020

BREAKING: The NYS Senate has just PASSED a repeal of 50a This allows for the public disclosure of NYPD disciplinary records after recent protests created an opportunity to pass the bill after years of effort. Gov. Cuomo has said he will sign the bill. — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 9, 2020

Groups representing 200,000+ law enforcement officers in NY State joined together to condemn actions of the NYS Legislature & Governor in using the current crisis to hastily push through legislation to diminish public safety & make the job of all LEO’s more difficult & dangerous. pic.twitter.com/vZyMoTZj71 — NYCPBA Legal (@NYCPBA_GC) June 9, 2020

Pat Lynch: Never apologize for being a police officer pic.twitter.com/NADCLyRjg5 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 9, 2020

7:10 PM:

Letter from Attorney General Barr to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on the Trump Administration’s restoration of law and order to the District. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4ufyFh8fxk — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 9, 2020

7:05 PM:

"Cops" has officially been canceled by Paramount Network four days after it was pulled from the schedule https://t.co/tXEo25Clvm — Variety (@Variety) June 9, 2020

6:59 PM: D.C.

People march down to the White House. D.C. has now seen 12 consecutive days of this: pic.twitter.com/fgakTwxrNb — Abdallah Fayyad (@abdallah_fayyad) June 9, 2020

Protesters that started in Washington Square Park take a break at 31 St. and 3rd Ave. to check if anyone needs assistance. pic.twitter.com/Xi9HLJ8V76 — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) June 9, 2020

NYC:

Heavy police presence flanking the sides and rear of the march up 5th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/5kOmHFpxO3 — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) June 9, 2020

Norah O'Donnell: "Do you believe there is systemic racism in law enforcement?" @JoeBiden: "Absolutely. But it's not just in law enforcement, it's across the board. It's in housing, it's in education, and it's in everything we do. It's real, it's genuine, it's serious." — Sarah Mucha CNN (@sarahmucha) June 9, 2020

Not backing down on defunding police:

In 2016 when I ran against a 44yr incumbent, people told me saying #BlackLivesMattters was wrong messaging and I would lose. Today, not only did I win that race but everyone is falling over themselves to say #BlackLivesMattters. We speak to our values, not their messaging. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 9, 2020

#BREAKING DC Council unanimously approves sweeping package of police reform measures: banning chokeholds; improving access to body cam video, banning teargas on 1st Amendment protesters. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/TuR5yLTEdQ — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) June 9, 2020

Protesters in Madison, Wisconsin, painted ‘Defund Police’ in huge yellow letters outside the State Capitol building pic.twitter.com/TMN0WR3Iqw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 9, 2020

New: Pittsburgh-area civic organizations pull ad from @PittsburghPG to protest its removal of two black journalists from protest coverage. Letter to PG publisher: pic.twitter.com/6HzUOsCzDK — Paul Farhi (@farhip) June 9, 2020

Dozens of @latimes journalists have been fighting for racial equity on multiple fronts for six straight days inside our newsroom. Our requests have gone unheard for years. This promise was sent to us by our editor moments ago: pic.twitter.com/9RjJsBrj4u — Esmeralda Bermudez (@BermudezWrites) June 9, 2020

Some news: The Los Angeles Times will now capitalize the "B" in Black when referring to people who are part of the African diaspora. — Erin B. Logan (@erinblogan) June 9, 2020

Americans who say police killings of black Americans are a 'sign of broader problems' 2014: 43%

2020: 69% Dems:

2014: 65%

2020: 86% Inds:

2014: 41%

2020: 69% Reps:

2014: 19%

2020: 47%https://t.co/h7RxfiFsa9 pic.twitter.com/J18XW80iUV — Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) June 9, 2020

Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle. 6 blocks retaken back for the people. “You are now leaving the USA” when you enter. Long live the fucking revolution. ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/xgFVjA33mx — Armani (@historyofarmani) June 9, 2020

Some Washington, D.C. National Guardsmen test positive for COVID-19 after being mobilized to respond to protests over George Floyd’s death, the D.C. National Guard says. https://t.co/Gn1SICBlql — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 9, 2020

It appears there were water gun fights with the national guard during recent protests in DC. https://t.co/It09vp2uOs pic.twitter.com/lJSDFYVSS0 — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) June 9, 2020

Protesters sue Seattle, alleging "unnecessary violence" by police https://t.co/J48gBpMyPe — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 9, 2020

61% of Americans disapprove of how Trump has responded to the protests that followed George Floyd's killing including… 85% of Democrats

61% of independents

24% of Republicanshttps://t.co/h7RxfiFsa9 pic.twitter.com/OyjJpx25Bg — Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) June 9, 2020

When violence [during protests] has occurred, who do you think is most to blame? Police 14%

Protestors 10%

Other people acting irresponsibly 66%https://t.co/h7RxfiFsa9 pic.twitter.com/OtkIn9k57R — Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) June 9, 2020

Majorities across partisan lines support the protests following George Floyd's killing Among:

U.S. adults 74%

Democrats 87%

Independents 76%

Republicans: 53%https://t.co/h7RxfiFsa9 pic.twitter.com/luPF21S0zH — Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) June 9, 2020

George Floyd’s body taken by horse-drawn hearse to the cemetery in Pearland, Texas. pic.twitter.com/mk6YSgoJlb — Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) June 9, 2020

"At a moment when he called out for his mama, we believe that the ears of mamas across this nation reared up…all mamas began to wail." Mary White delivers prayer of comfort at George Floyd's funeral. https://t.co/PeN6EjWv5w pic.twitter.com/OFdEv2HK5a — ABC News (@ABC) June 9, 2020

Rev. Al Sharpton at George Floyd funeral: “You take rubber bullets and tear gas to clear out peaceful protesters and then take a Bible and walk in front of a church and use a church as a prop. Wickedness in high places.” pic.twitter.com/VhgQljIYBI — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 9, 2020

“Wickedness in high places”….Rev. Sharpton tears into The Criminal. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 9, 2020

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020