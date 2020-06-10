Data: 100K Mail-In Ballots Returned as ‘Undeliverable’ in Rhode Island

About 100,000 mail-in ballots were returned as “undeliverable” in Rhode Island’s recent primary election, according to state records.

Overall, about one-in-eight mail-in ballots that were sent out, unsolicited, by Rhode Island state officials were returned and deemed undeliverable. This means that in the June 2 election, about 12.5 percent of the nearly 780,000 mail-in ballots sent to registered voters had to be sent back to state officials for being undeliverable.

In a letter to Rhode Island officials, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) is asking for more information on the 100,000 undelivered mail-in ballots. Rhode Island has not cleaned up their voter rolls since 2006.

As Breitbart News has reported, more than 2.1 million mail-in ballots have been deemed undeliverable in the 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018 elections. Since 2012, more than 28 million mail-in ballots have gone missing.

Baltimore, Maryland recently experienced issues with their predominately mail-in voting election. A number of mail-in votes were discarded and not counted as a result of an election error. Likewise, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, officials admitted that duplicate ballots were mailed out to registered voters.

Recent data has not shown a compelling public health justification for mail-in voting. In Wisconsin’s April election, only 52 of more than 400,000 voters and poll workers were confirmed to have contracted the Chinese coronavirus. None of those cases were fatal. This equals an infection rate below two-hundredths of one percent.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.