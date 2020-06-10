Eric Garcetti: I Wore a Mask When I Took a Knee

LOS ANGELES, California — Mayor Eric Garcetti claimed Wednesday evening that he had worn a mask when he took a knee during Black Lives Matter protests last week — despite video and photographic evidence that he had not.

Q: Were you following medical or scientific advice when you broke social distancing to take a knee at the Black Lives Matter protest last week? A: So I wore my mask out there, and spoke for a moment, but no — I think, for all of us, anybody who’s been at a protest, it’s very important for us all to make sure, as I said, we get tested. I’ve gotten a test this week to make sure, and I’ll do one next week as well, since I was out there. I was there for a limited period of time. The standard is, closer than six feet for ten minutes is when you are at high risk, so I was following that advice, limiting the amount of time, wearing a mask. Two out of three ain’t bad. Next question.

However:



Garcetti did wear a mask at one point during the protest:

However, numerous people appeared to be laying hands on him at that time.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.