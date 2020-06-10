According to the report, the activists on Monday assured authorities that their care packages did not include any anti-Pyongyang leaflets, which have caused controversy in the past and especially in recent days between the North and South.

For years, activists in South Korea, including many North Korean defectors, have released gas-filled balloons carrying informational leaflets intended to reach North Korea. The leaflets are printed with information about the world outside of the communist regime, and some leaflets have been critical of North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong-un. On Tuesday, North Korea threatened to cut off all lines of communication with the South over the leaflets.