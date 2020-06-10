Illegal Migrant Group Celebrates Pride Month with Drag Queen Show

Pride Month 2020 is another victim of the coronavirus lockdown, with parades and other gatherings banned to prevent the spread of the disease. But that has not stopped virtual celebrations, including the illegal migrant organization, United We Dream, which is staging a drag queen show.

The group, which touts itself as the “largest immigrant youth led network,” announced the drag event will take place this weekend on social media.

“It’s #PRIDE2020 AND Immigrant Heritage Month! We’re celebrating the intersections of our identities with a Drag Show – starring undocumented queens! See you Saturday,” United We Dream tweeted.

It's #PRIDE2020 AND Immigrant Heritage Month! We're celebrating the intersections of our identities with a Drag Show – starring undocumented queens! See you Saturday XOXO 💋 https://t.co/nboqnFMCEi pic.twitter.com/v0i9TnHGTP — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) June 9, 2020

Online, the group also advertised its upcoming event:

Join UWD’s UndocuSpotlight Drag Show! Our UndocuSpotlight series serves as a platform to highlight undocumented artists from all over the country. This week, we are bringing together five undocumented drag artists — Lindsey Larue, Laisha Larue, Adriana Galliano, Angelina DM Trailz — together with hosts Sicarya and Anitta Greencard, and special guest, Blackberri, for an all star night of performances, radical love, joy and unity. Join us for live performances followed by a Q&A where we’ll talk all about Pride, love and how our queens are using their drag to build community. We’ll be going LIVE on Facebook & Youtube – so make sure to tune in and follow us!

The United We Dream organization is also involved in advancing protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day, including encouraging Spanish language media outlets to support Black Lives Matter with its coverage.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.