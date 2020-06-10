President Donald Trump is going back to church on Thursday for a conversation about race relations.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Trump will travel to Dallas, Texas, with senior administration officials to participate in roundtable discussions about “economic, health, and justice disparities” according to the White House.

#BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump will travel to Dallas tomorrow to participate in a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement, & small business owners to discuss solutions to historic economic, health, and justice disparities in American communities | https://t.co/PbpNy4o5gl — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) June 10, 2020

The event is planned for a Dallas church with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners.

The president is also expected to announce a plan for “holistic revitalization and recovery.”

After the conversation, Trump will attend a fundraiser in Dallas, the president’s first in-person campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump also met with law enforcement officials on Monday to discuss community policing reforms.

“We’re going to work and we’re going to talk about ideas, how we can do it better, and how we can do it, if possible, in a much more gentle fashion,” he said during the meeting held at the White House.