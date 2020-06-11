Man Who Allegedly Ambushed California Deputy ‘Down’ After Police Shootout

The man who allegedly ambushed and injured a San Luis Obispo County deputy early Wednesday was shot Thursday afternoon by California law enforcement.

The Paso Robles, California, Police Department tweeted:

Suspect down. Several officers wounded. — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) June 11, 2020

ABC News reports police began hunting the suspect, 26-year-old Mason James Lira, after he allegedly opened fire on law enforcement around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The FBI, California Highway Patrol, Arroyo Grande Police, and other local departments were all involved in pursuing Lira.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nicholas Dreyfus responded to the Wednesday morning shooting and “was shot in the face.” However, his “prognosis is good.”

KPIX describes Lira as a “transient” who is also wanted for questioning regarding the murder of a homeless man.

Lira’s dad says his son has a mental condition “but refuses to take medication.”

Other officers were injured in the shootout with Lira, but their conditions were not reported.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.