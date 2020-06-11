Joe Biden suffered another brain freeze on Wednesday during a brief appearance in Philadelphia.

The presumptive Democrat nominee participated in a round table discussion about reopening after the coronavirus pandemic.

With a mask strangely dangling from his ear, Biden seemed to lose his place.

“You know, the rapidly rising uh, um, uh, in with the— with the— I don’t know, uh, uh,” he said, looking away from his notes at the table.

“His, his, just inability to focus on any federal responsibility,” he said, criticizing President Trump.

During an event with the NAACP on Tuesday, Biden seemed to forget the office to which he was first elected.

“You’ve been with me for a long, long time— lifetime member. Got educated by the NAACP starting back in 1970 as a congressman, we were trying to— excuse me, as a councilman,” Biden said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.