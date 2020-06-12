President Donald Trump said during an interview that aired Friday on Fox News that former Vice President Joe Biden has created a sanctuary city for himself in the basement.

“He’s created his own sanctuary city in the basement of wherever he is, and he doesn’t come out,” Trump said.

The president spoke about Biden in the interview with Fox News’s Harris Faulkner. She asked Trump about Biden’s warning that Trump would steal the election and possibly refuse to give up power.

“I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said Wednesday in an interview with Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

But Trump indicated that Biden did not know what he was talking about.

“Look, Joe’s not all there. Everybody knows it, and it’s sad when you look at it,” he said. “You see it for yourself.”

Trump said he would move on if he did not win reelection in 2020.

“Certainly, if I don’t win, I go on and do other things. I think it would be very sad for our country,” he said.