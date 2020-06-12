Franklin Graham: ‘Irresponsible Progressives’ Are Destroying Their Cities

Prominent evangelical pastor Franklin Graham has called on Americans to reject politicians who support anarchy and to vote in those who will guarantee law and order.

“The Pacific Northwest has been controlled by progressive Democrats for yrs & now anarchists have taken the center of Seattle, calling it a ‘cop-free zone,’” Rev. Graham tweeted Friday. “The Seattle mayor says that the people doing this are ‘patriotic’ & this is like a ‘block party.’”

Graham was referring to the recent occupation of several blocks in the center of Seattle. On Monday, protesters forcibly seized the territory, which they are calling the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), erecting barriers around the perimeter and setting up armed checkpoints to control who enters or exits the territory.

According to Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, “rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area”:

“Ultimately the city had other plans for the building and relented to severe public pressure,” Best added regarding the mayor’s capitulation to protesters. “I’m angry about how this all came about.”

“This is anarchy & this kind of progressive leadership is dangerous,” Rev. Graham posted in a separate tweet. “This yr is an election yr, & it’s time for change. It’s time for the PEOPLE to rise up & let their voice be heard by voting these irresponsible progressives who are destroying their states & cities out of office.”

“You may think your vote doesn’t count — but it does!” Graham concluded. “Cast your vote for candidates who are going to serve as compassionate conservatives who will support law & order.”

