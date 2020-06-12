Police were called to a Baltimore County, Maryland, home after school personnel spotted a BB gun in the home during a virtual class session.

Fox 45 News reports that the BB gun was seen in an 11-year-old boy’s bedroom, and the boy’s mother, Courtney Lancaster, said shortly thereafter police were knocking on her door.

“I answered the door. The police officer was, he was very nice. He explained to me that he was coming to address an issue with my son’s school,” she said. “And then explained to me that he was here to search for weapons, in my home. And I consented to let him in. And then I, unfortunately, stood there and watched police officers enter my 11-year-old son’s bedroom.”

Lancaster said she was told someone had spotted the BB gun while her son had his laptop open for virtual class.

She was flabbergasted, saying, “I thought, this is outrageous. This is despicable. I had no idea what in the world could this be over? BB guns never even once entered my mind. How many 11-year-old boys have BB guns?”

No action was taken against her son, but Lancaster says the trauma of having officers go through the home was surreal. Moreover, she alleges that that school “principal initially compared bringing a weapon to a virtual class to bringing a gun to school.”

The College Fix reports that the 11-year-old’s BB gun was “mounted on a pegboard in his bedroom.”

