Watch: Pro-Police ‘We Back Blue’ March in Nation’s Capital

A march is taking place on Saturday at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, until 3 p.m. to show support for law enforcement officers across the country.

The march takes place after nationwide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Left-wing groups, including Antifa, anarchists, and even some Democrats are calling for police departments to be defunded, and in some cases, eliminated.

“On June 13th, let’s show them OUR courage and support!” the website states.

The museum is located at 450 F St. NW, Washington, DC.

