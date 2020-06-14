Donald Trump Threatens to Boycott the NFL and U.S. Soccer if Players Kneel for Anthem Protest

President Donald Trump criticized American sporting organizations for making steps to allow players to kneel in protest during the national anthem.

“I won’t be watching much anymore!” Trump wrote, sharing an article reporting the United States Soccer Federation repealed a rule banning players from kneeling during the national anthem.

In a statement, U.S. Soccer apologized for the rule, that kept their players from protesting during the anthem.

“We have not done enough to listen — especially to our players — to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country.” the statement read “We apologize to our players — especially our Black players — staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism.”

U.S. Soccer implemented the rule banning kneeling during the anthem in 2017 after Megan Rapinoe knelt during the anthem in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Trump also noted that the NFL would likely allow kneeling during the anthem after commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was “wrong” for not listening to their players on the issue.

“It looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

I won’t be watching much anymore! https://t.co/s8nCg9EJSW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020