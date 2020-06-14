RampGate: Left Questions Whether Trump in Cognitive Decline

Leftists on social media speculated about the health of President Donald Trump on Saturday after video showed him carefully descending a stage ramp at the West Point graduation ceremony.

President Trump cautiously descended the ramp but sped up at the end. The video spread quickly on social media as leftist critics speculated the president’s health was in decline.

Why is Trump having trouble walking down a ramp and drinking a glass of water with one hand? Does he have Parkinson’s? What was the reason for the mysterious Walter Reed trip last year? We deserve answers.pic.twitter.com/8wemcucnGN — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 13, 2020

Other prominent leftists fueled the speculation on Twitter as the video spread.

I’m nine years older than Trump and I move down a ramp a lot faster. Just saying. #Diet #Exercise #DrugFree — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 14, 2020

It would be sad and pitiable if any president other than #Trump were tweeting this “explanation” of his gingerly, frightened ramp descent at West Point. But given his habit of cruelly attacking the infirmities of others, he deserves nothing but derision. https://t.co/fjwEMkRr6I — howardfineman (@howardfineman) June 14, 2020

Who knew the psychological thriller of 2020 would be Trump vs Ramp — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 14, 2020

Donald it was a Scary ramp and you defeated it I saw you run those last 10 feet and you also did a flip and fighted a vampire with a sword you are so cool donald no one is laughing at you or thinking you are old and dumb #MAGA https://t.co/LyBbUdTg3s — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 14, 2020

Trump’s West Point speech showed a man who is physically and mentally impaired. Drinking water should not take two hands unless you are hiding a tremor. Trump’s delivery was halting, at times slurred. And his departure down a slight ramp revealed he needed a walker or golf cart. https://t.co/qAfZgP2DGS — John Dean (@JohnWDean) June 13, 2020

Trump adds new accomplishment to long list of triumphs: heroic sprint down long, steep, harrowing ramp https://t.co/Y8w75qdRNk — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 14, 2020

Some people are afraid that when Trump loses he won’t leave the White House. Don’t worry. The Army Corps of Engineers will build a sturdy ramp with solid handrails. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 14, 2020

This is just sad.

When your MAGA President is scared of a ramp. The virility mask hides a doddering, scared old man. https://t.co/v8hIfDoKD6 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) June 14, 2020

The ramp was perfect. Perfectly gentle. It was not a slippery ramp. It is clear that in addition to your incompetence, ineptitude amorality and dangerous disdain for the Constitution you simply don’t have the vigor for the job. Your geriatric shuffle and corpulence show weakness https://t.co/oSmLCjLKMP — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 14, 2020

Descent into madness, one slippery ramp at a time. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) June 14, 2020

President Trump has always been cautious and methodical when ascending and descending stairs and ramps, knowing that any stumble could be embarrassing and even politically costly.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stumbled and fell in 2011 while boarding a plane with the cameras on her, a video that was repeatedly replayed during her failed presidential campaign.

Other moments on the trail featured aides reach out to help Clinton after she slipped going up the stairs.

QUICK! GET THAT WOMAN A KAINE! pic.twitter.com/5xVNc8zohV — Kyle Olson 🇺🇸 (@kyleolson4) August 7, 2016

Trump defended his cautious walk down the ramp noting it was long, steep, slippery, and had no handrail.

“The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with,” he wrote. “Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”