RampGate: Left Questions Whether Trump in Cognitive Decline

US President Donald Trump salutes as he arrives at the 2020 US Military Academy graduation ceremony in West Point, New York, June 13, 2020. - Trump is delivering the commencement address at the 2020 US Military Academy Graduation Ceremony. The Military Academy will graduate more than 1,000 cadets at the …
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty
Charlie Spiering

Leftists on social media speculated about the health of President Donald Trump on Saturday after video showed him carefully descending a stage ramp at the West Point graduation ceremony.

President Trump cautiously descended the ramp but sped up at the end. The video spread quickly on social media as leftist critics speculated the president’s health was in decline.

 

Other prominent leftists fueled the speculation on Twitter as the video spread.

President Trump has always been cautious and methodical when ascending and descending stairs and ramps, knowing that any stumble could be embarrassing and even politically costly.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stumbled and fell in 2011 while boarding a plane with the cameras on her, a video that was repeatedly replayed during her failed presidential campaign.

Other moments on the trail featured aides reach out to help Clinton after she slipped going up the stairs.

Trump defended his cautious walk down the ramp noting it was long, steep, slippery, and had no handrail.

“The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with,” he wrote. “Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.