Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone’ Has Border Patrol, Mob-Enforced Deportations

A protester uses a scope on top of a barricade to look for police approaching the newly created Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, Washington on June 11, 2020. - The area surrounding the East Precinct building has come to be known as the CHAZ, Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. …
Seattle, Washington’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has a quasi-Border Patrol to control its perimeters and seemingly conducts deportations without due process.

CHAZ — a six-square block autonomous zone formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists — has its own quasi-Border Patrol. Organizers said the armed guards have their weapons concealed and are there to defend CHAZ’s borders.

MyNorthwest.com reported:

However, while organizers confirmed there are some armed guards at the CHAZ entrances, the weapons are not visible. [Emphasis added]

“It’s not our intent to try to create any paradox to try to incite violence or have that be a motif,” said demonstrator Maurice Cola. “We’re not trying to use our guns to flash around — it’s for defense.” [Emphasis added]

Cola said that people are welcome to come and go freely, without being stopped; the guns are only to guard against violent white supremacist groups. [Emphasis added]

Like its border controls, CHAZ is surrounded by a border wall via vehicle barriers as well as random fencing, as Breitbart News reported.

Opposite the United States’ deportation policy, though, occupants of CHAZ can be seemingly removed by a mob without any due process. Last week, a man said he was deported from CHAZ for being pro-life. The man was chased out of the autonomous zone by a mob taunting him.

The second known deportation from CHAZ involved a man whom onlookers said was chased out by a mob following a fight. A third deportation was seemingly conducted when a Christian street preacher was beaten up and dragged out of CHAZ after he said he expressed his religious beliefs.

Video footage posted online shows the two removals:

Unlike CHAZ, foreign nationals can only be removed from the U.S. if they have committed criminal acts, have entered illegally, are a threat to public safety, or if they have violated their visa.

U.S. deportation policy allows foreign nationals due process under the law, giving them the ability to appeal an order for removal or file a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

