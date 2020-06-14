Seattle, Washington’s, Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) is demanding all non-white violent convicted criminals in prison be released and retried in court by non-white jurors only.

CHAZ, formed by anarchists, Antifa members, and Black Lives Matter activists, has released a list of demands that seeks to defund the Seattle Police Department and use the money to retry non-white convicts, provide unrestricted voting rights to inmates, and expunge the records of convicted marijuana traffickers.

“We demand a retrial of all People in Color currently serving a prison sentence for violent crime, by a jury of their peers in their community,” CHAZ organizers write.

Such a policy would mean that all non-white violent convicted criminals have their existing convictions and sentences expunged and be given new trials with non-white only jurors.

Another CHAZ demand asks that “prisoners currently serving time be given the full and unrestricted right to vote, and for Washington State to pass legislation specifically breaking from Federal law that prevents felons from being able to vote.”

The policy would mean that close to 40,000 inmates serving sentences in local jails, state prisons, and federal prisons in Washington state would be granted the right to vote in all local, state, and federal elections.

CHAZ organizers also want those convicted of “marijuana-related” and resisting arrest offenses to have their records expunged. This includes expunging the records of marijuana traffickers, some of whom may have connections of the Mexican drug cartels.

The list of demands mimics the criminal justice reform movement’s efforts to reduce incarceration through jailbreak policies that decriminalize a number of crimes and end cash bail for nonviolent and violent crimes.

