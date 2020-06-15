Donald Trump Defies Calls to Cancel Tulsa Rally on Saturday

President Donald Trump on Monday defied the idea he should cancel his campaign rally scheduled for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters and Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Won’t work!”

The Tulsa World wrote in an editorial it was the wrong time and place for a Trump’s campaign rally, the first he has held since the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the president of the United States visits your city, it should be exciting,” the paper wrote, citing ongoing tensions in the city from the George Floyd riots and fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. “We think a Trump visit will be, but for a lot of the wrong reasons, and we can’t welcome it.”