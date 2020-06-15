Four Illegal MS-13 Gang Members Charged with Murdering 29-Year-Old

Four illegal alien MS-13 Gang members and another member of the violent El Salvadorian street gang have been arrested and charged with murdering a 29-year-old man in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Last week, the Montgomery County Police Department arrested five MS-13 Gang members for allegedly murdering 29-year-old Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos, according to ABC 7 News’s Kevin Lewis.

Four of the five MS-13 Gang members are illegal aliens who entered the U.S. as “Unaccompanied Alien Children” (UACs). The other gang member, likely a foreign national, may eventually be eligible for deportation.

The suspects include:

21-year-old illegal alien Carlos Andres Orellana-Orellan from El Salvador

19-year-old illegal alien Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea from Honduras

20-year-old illegal alien Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez from Guatemala

21-year-old illegal alien Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana from El Salvador

19-year-old Daniel E. Huezo-Landaverde

Lewis reports that the five gang members allegedly murdered Medrano-Campos on May 26 in the parking lot of an apartment complex. An eyewitness told the police she saw the men standing over Medrano-Campos with handguns.

The murder, according to police, was an elaborate plot stemming from one of the gang members originally stealing from the victim when they lived together.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed that they have placed detainers on the four illegal aliens. The detainers ensure that Montgomery County officials turn the men over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation should they be released.

The four illegal aliens and other suspect are currently being held without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.