Trump’s Niece to Drop Tell-All Book, Claims She Leaked Tax Information to NYT

President Trump’s niece Mary Trump, 55, is slated to release a tell-all book in August, in which she identifies herself as the individual who leaked tax information to the New York Times.

The president’s niece, daughter of his deceased older brother Fred Trump Jr., plans to release the tell-all book titled Too Much And Never Enough on August 11, just months ahead of November’s election and weeks before the Republican National Convention, where the president will formally accept the Republican nomination once more.

A source with knowledge of the book told the Daily Beast it contains “harrowing and salacious” stories about the president. Mary also uses the book to detail how she “played a critical role helping The New York Times print startling revelations about Trump’s taxes, including how he was involved in ‘fraudulent’ tax schemes and had received more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire,” as the Daily Beast reported. The Times went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for the 2018 exposé.

Mary is also said to have spoken with the president’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, and will detail the conversations. While Trump Barry has, largely, remained out of the spotlight, sources told the Daily Beast that the conversations “contain intimate and damning thoughts” about the president, although specific details remain under wraps.

The book also details Fred Trump Jr.’s struggle with alcoholism, which ultimately led to his premature death in 1981 at the age of 42 — something President Trump has spoken about publicly.

“He was so handsome, and I saw what alcohol did to him even physically … and that had an impact on me, too,” Trump told the Washington Post last year.

However, Mary alleges both Donald and his father, Fred Trump Sr., “contributed to his death and neglected him at critical stages of his addiction.”

As Business Insider detailed, Trump and his niece have had a tense relationship over the years, which worsened following Fred Trump Sr.’s death in 1999.