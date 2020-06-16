President Donald Trump on Monday previewed a lawsuit against state governments for pushing vote by mail in the 2020 election.

“Well we’re suing, and we’re filing another big lawsuit – I think on Friday – and I think we have a good case,” Trump said in an interview with radio host Michael Savage when asked about the issue.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the president’s remarks.

Competitive states such as Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana, and New Mexico,extended their vote by mail options ahead of the 2020 election after prominent Democrats argued that it was an essential step in the wake of the coronavirus. But Republicans, including President Trump, warned that it would only lead to widespread voter fraud.

“This is the craziest thing, this will be a rigged election if they are allowed to do it,” Trump said to Savage. “The chance of theft, where they steal them, they hold up mailmen, they take them out of mailboxes, they print them fraudulently,”

Trump told the story of a friend who was just mailed a ballot for his son, even though the son passed away seven years ago.

“We have to stop that, and we have to stop illegal voting,” Trump said. “I think that’s the biggest risk I have, and the biggest risk frankly that the Republican party has, is mail-in ballots. That’s the biggest risk.”