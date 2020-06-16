Georgia Sheriff: Lethal Force Was ‘Very Necessary’ with Rayshard Brooks

Appearing Tuesday on CNN, Burke County, Georgia, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said that Atlanta police officers’ use of deadly force in Friday’s fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks was “very necessary” and “there’s nothing malicious or sadistic” in the conduct of the officers who shot him.

"There's nothing malicious or sadistic in the way these officers behaved," he says, adding that this case can't be compared to those of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

