Illegal Alien Charged with Raping Underage Girl, Giving Her Alcohol

An illegal alien has been charged with raping an underage girl and giving her alcohol in Gainseville, Georgia.

According to the Gainesville Times, 21-year-old illegal alien Jose Tomas Pedro was charged with rape and providing alcohol to a minor following an incident on May 31.

A spokesperson for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office told the Gainesville Times that the agency’s initial investigation alleges that Pedro first met the underage girl on social media before having a relative of his drive to pick her up.

The victim was brought to Pedro’s residence, according to the sheriff’s office, and was then given alcohol before he sexually assaulted her.

Now, Pedro is being held at the Hall County Jail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Pedro so that, should he be released from jail at any time, he will be turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

