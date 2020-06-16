Elected officials reacted to Google’s threat of demonetization of the Federalist, which would restrict ad revenues to the news media outlet. Sean Davis, co-founder of the Federalist, spoke with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Tuesday’s edition of the latter’s eponymous TV program, describing coordination between NBC, Google, and a foreign left-wing organization in Europe.

NBC worked with the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an organization that smears conservative websites — including Breitbart News — while advocating digital boycotts and blacklists against them.

Rep. Josh Hawley (R-MO) noted Google’s application of a standard to the Federalist that it does not apply to itself.

Wait, wait – you want to treat the @FDRLST comment section, which they don’t curate, as THEIR speech but simultaneously say the content you directly host and modify IS NOT your speech under Section 230? Wow, this is getting really interesting https://t.co/QEtpCtssco — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 16, 2020

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) noted Google’s opposition to the Federalist’s characterization of protests, riots, and unrest following the death of George Floyd.

.@Google bans @FDRLST from its ad platform for writing the media had lied about violence & rioting at "largely peaceful" protests. Comes after a complaint from @NBCNewshttps://t.co/4wJk4GNrWd — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 16, 2020

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) highlighted Google’s capacity to censor information given the company’s domination of online advertising.

.@Google dominates the search business, they dominate the ad business, and now they want to dominate what you’re allowed to think. Who’s next after banning @FDRLST and Zero Hedge? @BreitbartNews? @NRO? #stopthebias — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 16, 2020

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, called for Republicans to investigate Google as an “out of control monopoly” using its monopoly of the flow of information to advance left-wing politics.

The GOP Senate needs to wake up & IMMEDIATELY subpoena & haul in the CEO of @Google for questioning. Google is an out of control monopoly, with a leftwing political agenda, engaging in a clear campaign to silence dissent. It's election interference, full stop. TIME TO STEP UP! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 16, 2020

As usual big tech wants to have it both ways where they can censor one side and not face any consequences on the other. https://t.co/zwiKWQoOzU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 16, 2020

A leftwing activist masquerading as a NBC journalist helped bully @Google into pulling ad revenue from The Federalist because they criticized a political movement they disagree with. Big Tech & the MSM are working together to shutdown all dissent pic.twitter.com/a6ziAN84lq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 16, 2020

Breitbart News reported that NBC’s Adele-Momoko Fraser thanked two foreign non-profit organizations for their “collaboration” in urging Google to demonetize the Federalist.

As of this article’s publication, Alphabet Inc., which owns Google, is valued at $985 billion. Its market capitalization is the third-highest of all companies in the world.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.