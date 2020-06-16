Poll: Majority of Americans Fear Second Wave of the Coronavirus

A majority of Americans fear a second wave of the Chinese coronavirus, and most say they would change their behavior by practicing social distancing, halting gatherings with family and friends, and ultimately resuming self-quarantining, an Axios/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday revealed.

Most Americans, 81 percent, indicated they are worried of a second coronavirus wave. Of those nearly one-third, 30 percent, are “extremely” concerned, and 26 percent are “very” concerned.

The survey, taken among 1,022 U.S. adults from June 12–15, 2020, also showed the vast majority of Americans indicating they will drastically change the way they live their lives if another wave sweeps the nation.

Respondents were asked, “If there’s a second wave of the coronavirus in your state, how likely are you to do each of the following?”

According to the survey, 85 percent of U.S. adults said they would “likely” socially distance, 79 percent would stop having gatherings with family and friends, 77 percent would keep children home from school or daycare, 73 percent would stop going to “non-grocery” retail stores, and 65 percent would self-quarantine. Democrats and Republicans are particularly divided on the likelihood of self-quarantining, with 81 percent of Democrats indicating they would do so but slightly less than a majority of Republicans, 49 percent, saying the same.

“People are starting to be concerned about it again,” said pollster Chris Jackson, senior vice president for Ipsos Public Affairs, according to Axios.

Despite the heightened concerns, Jackson noted that people’s behaviors are not currently matching up with their increasing worries.

The survey also showed that:

64% of those surveyed say returning to their normal pre-coronavirus life represents a large or moderate risk, up from 57% a week ago.

The share of people extremely or very concerned about getting sick rose from 32% to 40% last week. Those fearing U.S. economic collapse rose from 48% to 54%.

There also were upticks in people’s concerns about job security and the government’s response to the outbreak.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3.3 percent.

The survey comes as Americans ease back to a state of normality following the peak of the pandemic. Large groups of protesters have gathered from city to city, spurred by the death of George Floyd. However, the theme of several of the gatherings has morphed into demonstrations for sister causes. Thousands on Sunday gathered around the Brooklyn Museum plaza, for example, to stand in solidarity with black trans lives.

While the establishment media and progressive politicians heap praise on demonstrators flocking to the streets, the same characters are blasting the Trump campaign over its decision to resume popular rallies.

“The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work!” Trump exclaimed on Monday:

The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

The Trump campaign announced on Monday it will have attendees of his upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, undergo temperature checks. The campaign will also distribute face masks, hand sanitizer, and provide water bottles to “keep people hydrated,” according to Erin Perrine, deputy communications director for the Trump campaign.