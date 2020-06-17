The Democrat challenger to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) is facing scrutiny and lost the support of his state’s party on Monday after it was revealed that he made sexually explicit comments about a staffer in a group text.

The messages, which were obtained by the Associated Press, revealed a conversation between candidate Chris Janicek and the group, which included the staffer, discussing whether campaign dollars should be used on “getting her laid.”

Janicek went on to claim that it “will probably take three guys” and detailed a sex scene involving the female staffer.

After requesting that he drop out of the race and him refusing, the Nebraska Democratic Party (NDP) voted on Monday to remove resources for his campaign.

“Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment,” NDP Chair Jane Kleeb said in a statement. “Our Party will not extend resources or any type of support to any candidate that violates our code of conduct and doesn’t treat men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Janicek considered the comments to be a “joke” and “out of line,” but the staffer reportedly quit and filed a formal complaint.

Angie Phillips, who came in just behind Janicek in the Nebraska Democrat primary, has also called for Janicek to drop out.

“I am disheartened and enraged to learn about the remarks made by U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek,” Phillips said. “Chris should acknowledge the harm his behavior has caused and immediately withdraw from the race. This behavior cannot be tolerated. As a sexual assault survivor, I offer my love and support to this woman and thank her for her bravery.”