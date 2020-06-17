Video: Joe Biden Pulls Down Mask, Repeatedly Touches Mouth During Rare Public Appearance

Joe Biden and His Mask
CSPAN
Kyle Olson

Joe Biden ventured out of his basement hideaway to the HideAway Sports Bar in Landsdowne, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday and wore a mask while outside during a brief, rare public appearance.

Biden was visiting with some locals for a staged discussion, and at one point he pulled down his mask so he could speak:

“You are the soul of the country,” he said. “What you’re doing in your communities is being done all over the country.”

In the span of about 20 seconds, he touched his mouth four times.

Another time, Biden battled the mask, which was refusing to stay below his chin:

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.