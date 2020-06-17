Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump Wednesday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, lethargically delivering a speech that appeared to have been written as a much more fiery call to action.

The candidate ventured out of his basement hideaway to browbeat Trump over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fluctuating between whispers and yells, Biden ended in a seeming stream of consciousness, “I’m ready on day one. After more than three years in office, why isn’t Donald Trump ready?

“Mr. President … wake up. Get to work. There’s so much more to be done.”

Biden stared at members of the media for several moments before walking away, not taking any questions.

