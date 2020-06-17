Watch: Kayleigh McEnany Defends Trump Rally as Legitimate Political Speech

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump’s political rallies as legitimate political speech, in response to questions from CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

Acosta took offense to McEnany’s comparison of the George Floyd protests during the coronavirus pandemic and the president’s rally scheduled for Saturday.

“This is a rally, a political rally, they’re not going to be demonstrating for any kind of cause,” Acosta said during the briefing, noting that the George Floyd protesters were protesting racism and police brutality.

McEnany disagreed.

“We do rally in support of something,” she said. “We rally in support of the president who got us the lowest number of black unemployment in our country.”

As Acosta interrupted, McEnany noted that President Trump had accomplished other great things for the black community in America, including record levels of funding for historic black colleges and universities and criminal justice reform.

McEnany held up a print copy of the New York Post story noting the “Sick Hypocrisy” of the Democrats and the media for selectively signaling outrage for gatherings.

“Jim, I’ve taken five of your questions, work on your internal cohesion and get back to me,” McEnany replied.