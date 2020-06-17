Watch Live: Donald Trump Announces Plan to Stop Veteran Suicides

President Donald Trump will announce a plan at the White House on Wednesday to help further stop veteran suicides.

Last year, the president created a cabinet-level task force to study the issue and offer recommendations to reduce veterans’ suicides.

The PREVENTS (The President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End the National Tragedy of Suicide) Initiative was led by Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

The president will announce the results of the task force and detail the plan to implement recommendations.