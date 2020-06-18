Cardiologist: Trump Committing ‘Criminal Endangerment’ with Tulsa Rally

Appearing Wednesday on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a longtime cardiologist to former Vice President Dick Cheney, accused President Donald Trump of committing “criminal endangerment” for planning to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, citing health concerns stemming from the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

(Watch from 2:34)

"Probably the most powerful tool that we have to put this virus away is to wear masks," says Dr. Jonathan Reiner, former White House medical adviser, criticizing President Trump and Vice President Pence not wearing masks in public. "It's disgraceful." pic.twitter.com/odFIXRx8xK — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) June 17, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: