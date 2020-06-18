Supporters of President Donald Trump this week lined up well in advance of his Oklahoma campaign rally scheduled for Saturday.

Supporters began forming on Monday outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, according to videos filmed of the line on Twitter and local news reports.

The man first in line said he was from Massachusetts and that he arrived Monday at 2:30 a.m.

By Wednesday there were over 100 people in line.

FRONT OF THE LINE: A look outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, #Oklahoma where it will be first come first serve at @realDonaldTrump’s rally Sat. 20,000 people expected to pack the arena. Meanwhile, health officials urge the rally to be postponed w/ #COVID19 cases on the rise @kfor pic.twitter.com/QCyXcZRy5Z — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) June 16, 2020

Some angry motorists passing the site yelled at the group of supporters, according to people in line who spoke to USA Today.

“I’ve had a couple of Black people come by and scream at us ‘Black Lives Matter!’ We said ‘Yeah, they do,'” one woman said. “Us Trump people, we love everybody. We’re just not about the rioting and tearing up things.”

A group of musicians entertained the crowd by singing a pro-Trump campaign song.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, the president’s first campaign rally since March.