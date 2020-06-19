Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: ‘Our Goal Is to Get Trump Out’

Appearing Friday on CNN’s The Lead, Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors said President Donald Trump should resign from office immediately and said, “our goal is to get Trump out.”

President "Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now," says co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Patrisse Cullors. "Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office." pic.twitter.com/T6mLZ11cEv — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2020

A transcript is as follows: