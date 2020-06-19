Donald Trump Says Tulsa Mayor Lifting Curfew Before Campaign Rally

Donald Trump on Friday announced that Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum had agreed to end the curfew set for the president’s supporters at his campaign rally on Saturday.

“I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum!”

Typically, municipalities enact curfews in order to maintain peace in large crowds and protests.

Bynum issued an executive order on Thursday implementing an emergency curfew in the area surrounding the stadium “to protect the health, safety, welfare, and public peace to preserve lives and property.”

The curfew disrupted hundreds of Trump supporters waiting in line for days to be in the front of the line for the rally.

Breitbart News reporter Matthew Perdie, who was at the scene, said Thursday night that the curfew was not being enforced as long as there was no trouble.

Earlier Friday, Trump warned leftist rioters not to show up at his campaign rally in Tulsa.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!”