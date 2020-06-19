Donald Trump Warns Leftist Rioters Away from Campaign Rally in Tulsa

President Donald Trump on Friday warned leftist rioters not to show up at his campaign rally scheduled for Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be a much different scene!”

Tulsa’s Republican mayor G. T. Bynum issued an executive order on Thursday implementing an emergency curfew for Trump’s Saturday rally “to protect the health, safety, welfare, and public peace to preserve lives and property.”

The Tulsa police issued a message to Trump supporters on Twitter, informing them about the curfew.

🚨CURFEW IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN🚨 As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety. As posted earlier, the area illustrated in this map will need to be free of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/uT76N0IWRc — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020

The curfew in the area started the night of June 18, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. and remains in effect until 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, disrupting the long lines of Trump supporters gathering days in advance.

The curfew also goes back into effect immediately after the rally on Saturday evening.

“If people refuse to leave the area, they may be cited or arrested,” the Tulsa Police said on Twitter. “This is an unprecedented event for the City of Tulsa and has hundreds of moving parts, we are asking for everyone’s help in making this a safe event for all citizens.”