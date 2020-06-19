White House Correspondent Jim Acosta complained Friday at the press briefing that the president shared a meme attacking CNN.

“Why is the president sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers who are obviously showing a lot of love for one another?” Acosta asked. “It seems as though he is exploiting children to make a crass political point.”

The video meme created by “Carpe Donktum” showed two toddlers running on the street with a satirical CNN chyron reporting that “terrified todler runs from racist baby” that was “probably a Trump voter.”

Twitter labeled the video as “manipulated media” after the president shared it on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the video as satirical.

“I think the president was making a satirical point that was quite funny if you go and actually watch the video,” McEnany replied.

McEnany reminded Acosta of CNN and other media outlets that they exploited the Covington High School kids by wrongfully reporting that they were harassing a Native American man in Washington, D.C.

“So you’re saying that it’s ok to exploit two toddlers hugging one other on a sidewalk to make some sort of political point,” Acosta continued.

He reminded McEnany that President Trump repeatedly mocked CNN as fake news.

“When you share fake videos like that, does it make you fake news?” he asked.