During his July 20, 2020, Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally President Trump warned that Joe Biden and Democrats “want to take away your guns through the repeal of your Second Amendment.”

Trump focused on how the Democrats do not retain relationships with anyone who does not hold to their ideological line.

He then said, “They want to take away your guns through the repeal of your Second Amendment, as sure as you’re sitting here.”

Trump added, “[Biden] even put the big gun grabber, Beto O’Rourke–who made a fool out of himself when he ran for president–they put him in charge of guns. Lots of luck on your Second Amendment [if you vote Biden in].”

On March 2, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden’s announcement that O’Rourke would be his point man on gun control, should Biden win the White House.

O’Rourke, for his part, endorsed Biden for president, saying, “The man in the White House today poses an existential threat to this country. To our democracy. To free and fair elections. And we need somebody who can beat him. And in Joe Biden, we have that man.”

