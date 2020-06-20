Social Media Elites Furious After Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Called ‘Kung-Flu’

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 02: Chinese paramilitary police wear protective masks as they guard the entrance to the Forbidden City as it re-opened to limited visitors for the May holiday, on May 2, 2020 in Beijing, China. Beijing lowered its risk level after more than three months Thursday in advance …
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump angered celebrities, leftists, and reporters after he said during a campaign rally on Saturday that some people called the coronavirus the “Kung-flu.”

“Its a disease without question has more names than any disease in history,” Trump said. “I could name Kung-Flu, I could name nineteen different names.”

Trump spoke about the coronavirus during a campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday night.

That angered many verified users on Twitter who quickly condemned the term as racist and appeared furious that President Trump used it.

The term became widely known after CBS reporter Weijia Jiang said that someone in the White House called the coronavirus the “Kung-Flu” to her face.

The president also repeated the phrase “Chinese virus” to describe the coronavirus, reminding the audience that it came from China.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.