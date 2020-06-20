Tensions Reportedly Escalating Outside of President Trump’s Tulsa Rally

TULSA, OK - JUNE 20: Members of the Oklahoma National Guard are seen prior to a campaign rally for President Donald Trump on June 20, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Trump is scheduled to hold his first political rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at the BOK Center on …
Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Tensions have been escalating outside of the venue of President Trump’s Tulsa rally as Black Lives Matter protesters take to the streets marching, shouting, and in some cases, confronting the president’s supporters.

Several videos show Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathering in the area near the president’s rally, attempting to engage with Trump supporters while marching, shouting, and attempting to block entrances to the event.

The tensions began to build well before the president took the stage at the BOK Center, as several videos on social media show:

There are mounting concerns of tense clashes between Trump supporters and protesters as the president wraps up the rally and Trump supporters exit the BOK Center:

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum originally issued a curfew for the days leading up to the rally — and immediately after its end — after receiving reports from law enforcement of “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive or violent behavior in other states” planning to “travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

