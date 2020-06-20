Watch Live: President Donald Trump Hosts MAGA Campaign Rally in Tulsa

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, the first rally since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the campaign trail in March.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The president resisted the widespread criticism of his decision from Democrats and cable news, still fearful of spreading a coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s gonna be a hell of a night. I’ll tell you,” Trump said to the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, however as the program kicked off Saturday evening, the turnout appears to be much lower than the campaign’s initial expectations.

As Breitbart’s Hannah Bleau reports: “The Trump campaign is attributing the lower turnout to ‘protestors, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media’ — both of which, communications director Tim Murtaugh said, ‘attempted to frighten off the President’s supporters’.”