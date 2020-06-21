Illegal Alien Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Found Dead in Trash Can

An illegal alien has been charged with child endangerment after his two-year-old son was left with the child’s mother and found dead in a trash can.

Lorenzo Gonzalez, a 39-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and charged with second-degree felony child endangerment after police said he left his two-year-old son Frankie Gonzalez in the care of the child’s mother who was barred from being left alone with her children.

According to police, Gonzalez had been ordered by Child Protective Services (CPS) not to leave his three children alone with their mother, 35-year-old Laura Jane Villalon, who has a history of drug use.

On May 28, though, police said Gonzalez dropped all three of the children off unsupervised with Villalon. On June 1, Villalon reported their son, Frankie, missing. The next day, police said Villalon led them to her son’s body in a metal trash can nearby a church.

Police allege that Frankie died in Villalon’s care on May 28, the day Gonzalez dropped him off, and that Villalon disposed of the child’s body the following day before reporting him missing.

The surviving two children, an affidavit claims, tested positive for meth and are now in the care of CPS officials.

Villalon has been arrested and charged with first-degree felony injury of a child. She is being held at the McLennan County Jail. Gonzalez is being held in McLennan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

