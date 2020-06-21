Report: Shootings Surge After NYPD Disbands Anti-Crime Unit

Reports indicate that shootings in New York City surged last week following the NYPD’s decision to disband its plainclothes anti-crime unit.

The New York Post reports the unit was disbanded on Monday, June 15, 2020, and the week ended with “28 [shooting] incidents and 38 victims.”

During the same week in 2019 there were only 12 shootings.

An law enforcement source told the Post, “This is what the politicians wanted — no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone.”

The source added, “All those things equal people walking around on the street with guns, shooting each other.”

The Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted:

NYC shooting violence in 24 hrs thanks to New York’s FAILED politicians who lack the courage to tell the truth & now who suffers? Who are the real victims? Where are the phony politicians now? Take a bow DeBlasio, City Council, NYS Senate the body count is growing. You own it! pic.twitter.com/B1tzscfUCf — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 20, 2020

Shootings remain commonplace in Democrat-controlled Chicago. Breitbart News reported that over 56 were shot, nine fatally, between Friday and Sunday morning of Father’s Day weekend alone.

