Report: Shootings Surge After NYPD Disbands Anti-Crime Unit

AWR Hawkins

Reports indicate that shootings in New York City surged last week following the NYPD’s decision to disband its plainclothes anti-crime unit.

The New York Post reports the unit was disbanded on Monday, June 15, 2020, and the week ended with “28 [shooting] incidents and 38 victims.”

During the same week in 2019 there were only 12 shootings.

An law enforcement source told the Post, “This is what the politicians wanted — no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone.”

The source added, “All those things equal people walking around on the street with guns, shooting each other.”

The Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted:

Shootings remain commonplace in Democrat-controlled Chicago. Breitbart News reported that over 56 were shot, nine fatally, between Friday and Sunday morning of Father’s Day weekend alone.

