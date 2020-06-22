At least 100 people were shot, 14 fatally, in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago over Father’s Day Weekend 2020.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first non-fatal shooting of the weekend occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday, when a vehicle pulled up near a 35-year-old woman and the occupants opened fire. The woman was transported to hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm.

NBC Chicago reports the last non-fatal shooting of the weekend took place around 12:30 a.m. Monday, when an 18-year-old woman was shot while “driving in the 5100 block of South Calumet.”

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 9:52 p.m. Friday, when a car pulled up on three men and the occupants opened fire. Two 34-year-old men and a 43-year-old man were shot, and the wounds of one of the 34-year-old men proved fatal.

The last fatal shooting of the weekend occurred just after midnight Monday morning, when occupants of a car opened fire on a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old as they walked “in an alley in the 4700 block of West Superior.”

On June 21, 2020, Breitbart News reported at least 56 people had been shot in Chicago by Sunday morning of Father’s Day Weekend alone. Nine of those shooting victims died.

More than 30 were shot, two fatally, in Chicago last weekend and 35 were shot, five fatally, the weekend prior.

The Sun-Times reported 85 shot, 24 fatally, in Chicago during the last weekend of May 2020.

