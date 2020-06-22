Donald Trump: Mail-In 2020 Ballots Will Be ‘SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!’

President Donald Trump warned Monday that the Democrat push for mail-in ballots in the 2020 election would lead to an enormous scandal.

“RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS,” Trump wrote in all-caps on Twitter. “IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!”

The president shared a Breitbart News article featuring Attorney General Bill Barr’s comments about mail-in voting in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.

“That could take the country to a very dark place if we lose confidence in the outcomes of our elections,” he said.

Barr warned that mail-in ballots would also invite fraud.

“It absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud,” Barr said, warning that it could open up foreign interference in U.S. elections.

“Right now, a foreign country could print up tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots and be very hard for us to detect which was the right and which was the wrong ballot,” he continued. “So I think it can — it can upset and undercut the confidence in the integrity of our elections. If anything, we should tighten them up right now”:

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020