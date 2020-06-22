Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said recently that she “would think very seriously about” trying to keep President Trump from holding a rally in her state.

“We know that congregating without masks, especially at an indoor facility, is the worst thing to do in the midst of a global pandemic,” she told the Associated Press (AP).

However, Whitmer added that she was not aware of the specific legal tools available to prevent a rally from happening.

“I just know we have limitations on the number of people that can gather and that we’re taking this seriously,” she said.

Wednesday, the governor rebuked the legislature and citizens who were circulating petitions that she claimed were an attempt to limit her power, according to Breitbart News.

“I want to be very clear, any attempt to strip away the powers of the governor during this time is irresponsible, dangerous, and foolish,” Whitmer said.

The Restore Freedom Initiative would amend the state Constitution to, among other things, “clarify the separation of powers, foundations and functions of government” and “guarantee the constitutional limitations of government during emergencies.”

Thursday, the governor signed an executive order to extend the “state of emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic until July 16,” according to her office’s website.

The governor stated:

The aggressive measures we took at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have worked to flatten the curve, but there is still more to be done to prevent a second wave. We owe it to the heroes on the front lines to keep doing our part by wearing a mask when in public and practicing social distancing. Now is not the time to get complacent. We must continue to stay vigilant and flexible in order to reduce the chance of a second wave.

However, the governor’s office also noted that “with the reduction in COVID-19 case counts, Governor Whitmer has relaxed restrictions over the last several weeks on business activities and daily life.”