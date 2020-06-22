Protesters began arriving at Lafayette Park in front of the White House with black-painted wooden shields, according to videos on social media, as they confronted police.

“This is what we call community people,” one protester yelled to the police, according to one video by a Daily Caller reporter.

Protesters were heard chanting, “F*ck these pigs.”

Closer look at the people with shields. One woman says this is “community policing” and the crowd began to curse out the police: pic.twitter.com/sctIXX0Owa — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 23, 2020

Protesters with shields also chanted, “Quit your job.”

Dude with the helmet and shield clearly not happy I’m videoing him pic.twitter.com/Mk9pHK7YPT — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

Some of the protesters carrying shields could also be seen wearing black helmets.

Protesters and rioters clashed with police earlier in the day, as they tried to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson in the park, and defaced the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church again.

Vandals spray-painted “BHAZ” on the church, reportedly for “Black House Autonomous Zone.”

