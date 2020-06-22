Tom Cotton on Rioters Attacking Andrew Jackson Statue: ‘Lock ‘Em Up!’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for rioters who attempted to pull down the Andrew Jackson statue near the White House on Monday evening to be locked up.

Commenting on Twitter, Cotton noted that the statue is federal property and that destroying it “carries a 10-year sentence under the Veterans Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act.”

And, by the way, criminal masterminds, you’re destroying a statue on federal property that commemorates the military service of Andrew Jackson, a crime that carries a 10-year sentence under the Veterans Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act. And you’re on tape. Lock ‘em up! — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 23, 2020

Breitbart News reported that the statue depicts Jackson in uniform astride a horse at the Battle of New Orleans in 1815, one of the most important battles of the War of 1812.

Title 18 of the U.S. Code, section 1369, reads:

§1369. Destruction of veterans’ memorials

(a) Whoever, in a circumstance described in subsection (b), willfully injures or destroys, or attempts to injure or destroy, any structure, plaque, statue, or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both. (b) A circumstance described in this subsection is that-

(1) in committing the offense described in subsection (a), the defendant travels or causes another to travel in interstate or foreign commerce, or uses the mail or an instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce; or

(2) the structure, plaque, statue, or other monument described in subsection (a) is located on property owned by, or under the jurisdiction of, the Federal Government.

Preston Phillips posted video of police moving in to prevent the statue from being toppled:

#breaking: Police clash with protesters in Washington D.C.’s Lafayette Park, police moving in to stop protesters from pulling down the equestrian statue of General Andrew Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/UosFeQQM5u — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) June 23, 2020

