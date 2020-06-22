A black anti-Trump agitator was stunned to see a black Trump supporter on Friday among the crowd who had lined up to attend the president’s Saturday campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The black Trump supporter, Deron Slater — who is also the Director of Member Relations of BLEXIT Minnesota — later spoke to Breitbart News about his support for President Trump.

“I want to make sure that I have an informed opinion, not just an opinion — I want to be on the right side of history,” said Slater, who added that the Democrat Party today is the same Party that former President Abraham Lincoln had to fight against, and that it has always been Democrats that wanted segregation and Jim Crow laws.

“I call them modern-day plantations,” added Slater of many inner cities in the U.S. today. “You get your provision, no education, a lot of violence to keep people oppressed, and you sell them a false narrative, that the white man is against you, you are oppressed.”

“This is America, this is the land of opportunity,” he added. “And when you look at history, you can be anything that you want to be, all you have to do is work hard at it. And so they talk about, ‘There’s income inequality.’ No, a lot of people don’t want to put in the same amount of effort, so there’s effort inequality.”

Slater also noted that when rioters destroyed businesses in recent weeks “they actually hurt more minorities,” as black-owned and minority businesses were targeted.

“Their victim mentality created real victims, and they don’t understand that,” said Slater.

“I have been trying to do this for 17 years, to wake up my country,” he added. “If you don’t check liberalism, this is what you’re gonna get. So now we have this country where everything is polarized, so much racial tension on the false pretenses.”

Slater also mentioned his dismay over hearing former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden declare that if black Americans are unsure whether to support him over President Donald Trump in the November election, “then you ain’t black.”

“That’s the problem that’s wrong with America,” reacted Slater. “Your intellect, who you are as a person, has nothing to do with you race. Nothing.”

