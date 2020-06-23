Donald Trump Defies Radical Left in Packed Event with Young Supporters

President Donald Trump rocked a packed house of young supporters at a church in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday, condemning the rise of the radical left.

“I’m thrilled to be Arizona with thousands of patriotic young Americans who stand up tall for America and refuse to kneel to the radical left,” Trump said after the crowd roared and shouted “U-S-A!” as the president took the podium.

It was a contrast to Trump’s ambitious campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that failed to fill the enormous stadium.

Students for Trump and Turning Point Action teamed up to rent the Dream City Church in North Phoenix, which holds about 3,000 people.

The president shared a fiery message condemning the radical left for acts of looting, violence, and vandalism in America’s major cities while demanding absolute conformity to their message.

“It’s not the behavior of a peaceful political movement. It’s the behavior of totalitarians and tyrants and people that don’t love our country,” Trump said.

The president warned that the left was more vicious than the right as they continue rioting across the country.

“They play a very dirty game. You’re fighting against an oppressive left-wing ideology that is driven by hate and seeks to purge all dissent,” he said.

He also warned that if Americans elect his opponent “Sleepy Joe” Biden as president they will face an empowered left-wing mob.

“If you give power to people who demolish monuments and attack churches, set fire to buildings, then nothing is sacred and nothing is safe,” he said.

The president defended America’s historical figures, condemning the left’s attempts to remove statues and monuments of American historical figures around the country.

“We believe that the beloved heroes of American history should not be torn down by militant mobs, but held up as an example to the world,” Trump said. “Our heroes are not a source of shame. They are an example, something you can all look up to.”